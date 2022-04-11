ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $686.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $5,470,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,113,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $507.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.58. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

