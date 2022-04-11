Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.07

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

SHCAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

