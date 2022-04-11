Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $11,524,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

