Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

