SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE SIF opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.39.
About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.