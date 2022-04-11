Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.82. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 2,692 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

