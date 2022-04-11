Sigma Planning Corp Buys 20,560 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 889,665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 601.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 199,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,081,000.

Shares of FREL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 28,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,825. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

