Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 727.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 1,512,804 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

