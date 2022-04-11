Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.03. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average is $251.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $229.50 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

