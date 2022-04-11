Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.01 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

MO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.60. 262,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

