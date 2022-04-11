Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.14. 8,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,678. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

