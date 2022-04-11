Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 182 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.41.

DD stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,148. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.