Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 290,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

