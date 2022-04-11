Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,547 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth $7,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 70,888 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,275. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

