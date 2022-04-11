Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director Arthur Brown Sells 300,000 Shares

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Brown sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -283,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($28,349.90).
SSE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,772. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
