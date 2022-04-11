Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €187.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €187.00 ($205.49) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.
SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.53 ($184.10).
Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €123.00 ($135.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.75.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
