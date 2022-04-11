Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,119 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,850,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $12,273,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $21,218,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

