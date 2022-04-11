SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will report $686.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.30 million and the highest is $841.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.