Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,964. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.