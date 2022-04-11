Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 494,205 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,205 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.98. 947,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.