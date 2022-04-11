Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 482.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in InterDigital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 4,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,303. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

