Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $615,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,746. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.