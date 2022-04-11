Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 585.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

