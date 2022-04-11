Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 540,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MTZ traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,543. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

