Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,578 shares of company stock worth $4,149,772. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

