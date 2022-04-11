Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. 14,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

