Smith Group Asset Management LLC Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BHP Group by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.