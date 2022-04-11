Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Snap reported sales of $769.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

SNAP stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.