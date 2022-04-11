Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($27.47) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLE. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EPA:GLE traded up €0.39 ($0.43) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €21.87 ($24.03). 5,308,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($57.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.80.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

