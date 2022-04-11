Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.
SCGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
