Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

