SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.11.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $301.58 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.