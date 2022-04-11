Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

