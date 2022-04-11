SparkPoint Achieves Market Cap of $9.45 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $9.45 million and $255,639.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

