SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.03

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 3259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.