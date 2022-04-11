SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 597,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,119 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $61.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.67.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.