Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.78 or 0.11852228 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00184960 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

