Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

