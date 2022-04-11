Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 8.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 35,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,756,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

