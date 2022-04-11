State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kaman by 52.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
