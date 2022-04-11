State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

