Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $75.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 17,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

