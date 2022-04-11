Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $24.78. Sterling Check shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.