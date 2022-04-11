Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 139.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,824. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.