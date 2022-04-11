Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $97.64. 2,390,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,953,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

