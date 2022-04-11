Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $151,000 Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 12,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,016. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

