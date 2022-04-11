Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. 2,671,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,040,852. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.