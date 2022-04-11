Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

D traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. 87,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

