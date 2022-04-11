Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 351,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

AOA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.41. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.