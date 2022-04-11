Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.10. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

