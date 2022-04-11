Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.52. 370,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

